FY2025 EPS Estimates for GRI Bio Boosted by HC Wainwright

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GRI Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($15.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GRI Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GRI Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.72. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of GRI Bio

About GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.