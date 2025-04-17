FY2025 EPS Estimates for GRI Bio Boosted by HC Wainwright

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GRI Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Keller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($15.31). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GRI Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GRI Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

GRI Bio Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803,250.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.72. GRI Bio has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of GRI Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GRI Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of GRI Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

Featured Stories

