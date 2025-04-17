FY2026 Earnings Estimate for AAL Issued By Zacks Research

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of AAL opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after acquiring an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $92,043,000 after buying an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.