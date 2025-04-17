FY2026 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Issued By Scotiabank

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.45 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.34.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD stock opened at C$5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.12. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.29 and a 1 year high of C$5.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12.

Insider Transactions at New Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Keith Murphy sold 41,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total value of C$179,592.27. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The company has a portfolio of two producing assets: Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine in Canada. Also, it has interests in the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. The company derives revenue from the sale of Gold, Copper, and Silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.