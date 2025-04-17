FY2026 EPS Estimates for Foran Mining Decreased by Analyst

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

FOM opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.11 and a beta of 3.80. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

