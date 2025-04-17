Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 14,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 153,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Gelteq Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Gelteq at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

