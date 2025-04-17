Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. On average, research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran purchased 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,101.75. This represents a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

