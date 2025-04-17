Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,824 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $31,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National HealthCare by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $138.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

