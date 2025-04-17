Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)'s stock had its "speculative buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the company's previous close.

Greatland Gold Price Performance

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 14.62 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. Greatland Gold has a 1-year low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19).

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

