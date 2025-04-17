HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

