HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,469,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.24% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $39,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 602,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 458,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.