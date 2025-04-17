Head to Head Comparison: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Lyft alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $5.79 billion 0.78 $22.78 million $0.06 180.67 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 2.67 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.15

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft 0.39% 8.03% 0.98% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and MetaWorks Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 27 10 1 2.28 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $16.55, indicating a potential upside of 52.65%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

Lyft beats MetaWorks Platforms on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MetaWorks Platforms

(Get Free Report)

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.