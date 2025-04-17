Head to Head Comparison: OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and OP Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A OP Bancorp $82.04 million 2.04 $21.07 million $1.39 8.06

Analyst Recommendations

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and OP Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00 OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

OP Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.57%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Risk and Volatility

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OP Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and OP Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91%

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.