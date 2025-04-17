Head to Head Comparison: SEA (NYSE:SE) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX)

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) and SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Powell Max and SEA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Max $46.62 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A SEA $16.82 billion 4.05 $150.73 million $0.73 163.19

SEA has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.5% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Powell Max and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Max N/A N/A N/A SEA 0.64% 1.40% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Powell Max and SEA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEA 0 4 10 2 2.88

SEA has a consensus price target of $119.73, suggesting a potential upside of 0.51%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than Powell Max.

Summary

SEA beats Powell Max on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Sea was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

