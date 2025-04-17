Head to Head Comparison: SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Get SouthState alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SouthState and First Financial Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthState $1.67 billion 5.12 $534.78 million $6.96 12.09 First Financial Bankshares $537.04 million 8.72 $223.51 million $1.56 21.00

SouthState has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. SouthState is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

SouthState pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SouthState pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SouthState has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. SouthState is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

SouthState has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SouthState and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthState 0 2 7 1 2.90 First Financial Bankshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

SouthState currently has a consensus target price of $117.90, suggesting a potential upside of 40.06%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given SouthState’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SouthState is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of SouthState shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of SouthState shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SouthState and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthState 22.38% 9.62% 1.21% First Financial Bankshares 29.69% 14.24% 1.66%

Summary

SouthState beats First Financial Bankshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment, as well as business, agriculture, real estate-secured (mortgage), home improvement, and manufactured housing loans. In addition, it provides debit card, mobile services, funds transfer products and services, and treasury management services comprising merchant, automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, and other treasury services, as well as asset and wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services. Further, the company offers safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, wire transfer, brokerage services, and alternative investment products, including annuities, mutual funds, and trust management services; and credit cards, letters of credit, and home equity lines of credit. The company also serves its customers through online, mobile, and telephone banking platforms. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SouthState Corporation in July 2013. SouthState Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto, as well as non-owner occupied and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers advisory and specialized services related to asset management, investing, purchasing, advertising, public relations, and technology services. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.