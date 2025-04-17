Head to Head Review: Viking (VIK) versus Its Peers

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Viking to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Viking and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 400 1476 2371 106 2.50

Viking currently has a consensus price target of $46.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 57.49%. Given Viking’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Viking and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viking and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 154.50 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 45.69

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viking rivals beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

