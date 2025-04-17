Head-To-Head Survey: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) versus CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD)

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

Risk and Volatility

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Kronos Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.05) -0.09 Kronos Bio $9.85 million 5.45 -$112.67 million ($1.43) -0.62

Profitability

CannaPharmaRX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kronos Bio. Kronos Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -41.99% Kronos Bio -867.66% -64.55% -48.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CannaPharmaRX and Kronos Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kronos Bio 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 84.66%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats Kronos Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.