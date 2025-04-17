Head-To-Head Survey: NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logansport Financial and NSTS Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.32 $1.25 million $2.05 14.63 NSTS Bancorp $8.79 million 7.28 -$3.96 million ($0.16) -76.25

Logansport Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logansport Financial 9.20% N/A N/A NSTS Bancorp -48.24% -5.83% -1.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Logansport Financial and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.7% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Logansport Financial beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.