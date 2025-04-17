HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $205.26 and last traded at $203.39. Approximately 228,003 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $199.63.

HEICO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.56.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.