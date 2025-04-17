Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

