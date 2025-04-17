Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,004,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,014,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47,677.00, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.