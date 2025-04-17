Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading

