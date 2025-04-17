Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.49. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.42.

Highwood Asset Management Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$81.47 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.85.

Highwood Asset Management Company Profile

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

