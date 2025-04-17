Hutchinson Capital Management CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

