Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of H stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.32. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.