IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of IES worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in IES by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IES by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in IES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in IES by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $186.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average of $220.49. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

