Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 5,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Get Inno alerts:

Inno Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Inno had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 329.18%. The company had revenue of $200 billion for the quarter.

Inno Company Profile

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inno Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inno and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.