Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Lessened by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.84. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.40 and a 1-year high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.