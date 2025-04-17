Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 81,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

