Invesco Ltd. Acquires 4,293,945 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 272.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,293,945 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 6.51% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $36,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.