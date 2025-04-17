Invesco Ltd. Acquires 72,775 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

