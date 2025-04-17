Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $41,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

CSW Industrials Stock Down 0.8 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $295.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.93. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.49 and a 52 week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total value of $44,626.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,501.14. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,631 shares of company stock worth $2,551,912. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

