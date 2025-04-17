Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $38,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 106,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,644,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.