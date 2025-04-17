Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,691,296 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $36,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787,105 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 1,238,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 954,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 935.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,330,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,144 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAND opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

