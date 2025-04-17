Invesco Ltd. Buys 182,754 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,692 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of First BanCorp. worth $34,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 437,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First BanCorp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

