Invesco Ltd. Buys 333,973 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $41,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TPG by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $6,021,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TPG by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TPG by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -481.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

