Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $40,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. The trade was a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

TCBI stock opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

