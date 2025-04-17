Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.28% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $37,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $876.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

