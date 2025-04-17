Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $38,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Colliers International Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CIGI opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.19. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.