Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.43. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

