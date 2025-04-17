Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.33% of MakeMyTrip worth $40,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $101.89 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.