Invesco Ltd. Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,501,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,605,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,648 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,627,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after buying an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

