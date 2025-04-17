Invesco Ltd. Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

CENX stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

