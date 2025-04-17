Invesco Ltd. Has $35.55 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $35,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Veeva Systems by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.32.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $221.01 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

