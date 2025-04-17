Invesco Ltd. Has $36 Million Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 589.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $36,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 626.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,825,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,716,796.39. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 608,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,665 shares of company stock worth $31,561,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

