Invesco Ltd. Has $39.02 Million Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,517 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $39,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after buying an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 371,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 182,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

