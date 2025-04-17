Invesco Ltd. Has $39.81 Million Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Relx by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 886,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RELX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

