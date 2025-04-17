Invesco Ltd. Has $40.25 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Perrigo worth $40,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $36,614,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,525,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,213,000 after buying an additional 472,958 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 65.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 213,221 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $3,717,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.80%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.