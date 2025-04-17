Invesco Ltd. Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Lithia Motors worth $40,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 510,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,752,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the period.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $283.16 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.91.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.84, for a total transaction of $72,128.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at $377,219.48. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,786.90. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,246 shares of company stock worth $433,724. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

