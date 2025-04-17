Invesco Ltd. Has $42.07 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $42,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 68,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 117.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.