Invesco Ltd. Has $42.50 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $42,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of GH opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

